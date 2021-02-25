BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 242,821 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

