BlackRock Inc. Acquires 687,787 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Arconic worth $489,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 2,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 431,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arconic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arconic by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 173,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 1,108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

ARNC stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

