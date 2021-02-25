BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.72% of Allakos worth $494,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLK. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

