BlackRock Inc. Has $463.46 Million Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $463,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock valued at $214,439,293. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.