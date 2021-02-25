BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $503,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after purchasing an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $47,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

