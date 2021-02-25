BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $459,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

