Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,823,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

