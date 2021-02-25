Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 5,627 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $76,098,016. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $480.88 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.69 and a 200 day moving average of $398.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

