Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,323 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.93% of SunOpta worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.54 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

