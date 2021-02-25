Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.03

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2773579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Blue River Resources Company Profile (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

