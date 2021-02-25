Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Trading Down 20%

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR)’s stock price dropped 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 545,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,051,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

