bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLUE opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

