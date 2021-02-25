BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.21, but opened at C$0.23. BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 18,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54.

About BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers IndiVideo, an interactive personalized video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.