BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

