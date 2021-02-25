BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €45.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.56 ($58.31).

BNP stock opened at €50.17 ($59.02) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of €44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

