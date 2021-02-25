Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.09.

About Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

