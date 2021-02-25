Booz Allen Hamilton Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,324 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 474 call options.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,869. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 23,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.