BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.83. 1,516,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,001,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

