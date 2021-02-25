BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Down 7.6%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.83. 1,516,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,001,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

