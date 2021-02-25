Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.2% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.99. 45,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.48. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.