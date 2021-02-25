BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BP opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

