Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 1,470 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pool by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Pool by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

POOL opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.69. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.