Bp Plc Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bp Plc reduced its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in JOYY were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in JOYY by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $37,445,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in JOYY by 3.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on YY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Shares of YY opened at $120.91 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.