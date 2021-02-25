Bp Plc Invests $219,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $273.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.