Bp Plc Invests $506,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,260,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of BX opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

