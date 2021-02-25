Bp Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in F5 Networks by 157.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,235 shares of company stock worth $3,405,318. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.