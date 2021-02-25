Bp Plc Sells 2,463 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

