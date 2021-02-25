BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,455,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,514,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 1.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 500,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

