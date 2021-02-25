Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE BFAM traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.54. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,478. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,077.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,936. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.