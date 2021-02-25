Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

