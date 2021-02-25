British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after acquiring an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 250,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,150. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

