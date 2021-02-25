Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $22.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.89 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 5,110,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

