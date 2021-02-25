Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. CSX reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.19. 386,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,723. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,021,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.