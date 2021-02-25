Brokerages Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $716,224 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Dropbox by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.