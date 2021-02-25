Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.