Brokerages Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADMS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

