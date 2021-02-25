Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $54.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the lowest is $53.21 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $46.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $208.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.78 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.33 million, with estimates ranging from $207.85 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $494.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.