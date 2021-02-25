Brokerages Expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.21). Edesa Biotech posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edesa Biotech.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%.

In other Edesa Biotech news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $57,942.00. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.57. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.