Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

