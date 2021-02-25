Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report sales of $48.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.90 million. Points International reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $209.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.83 million to $216.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $296.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Points International.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.80 million, a P/E ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

