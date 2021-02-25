Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.55. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $16.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.09. 1,819,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.98 and its 200-day moving average is $234.43.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

