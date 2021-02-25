Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Target Price at $39.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

AKZOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,007. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

