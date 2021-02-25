Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $293.67

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.67.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in argenx by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in argenx by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in argenx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in argenx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $340.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,667. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.30. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.