Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $102.31

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after buying an additional 240,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,466,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,588,000 after buying an additional 119,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 970,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

