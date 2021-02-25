Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTYFF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $42.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

