Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $80.06

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTIOF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

