Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

VNOM stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 78.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

