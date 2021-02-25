Brokers Set Expectations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359,711 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,760,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 392,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

