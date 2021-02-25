Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Down 8.5%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.74 and last traded at $79.87. 688,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,066,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

