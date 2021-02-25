Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

